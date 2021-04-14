Fired Brooklyn Center City Manager Speaks Out After Calling for Officer Who Shot Wright to Have Due Process

Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed during his show on Tuesday what the former city manager of Brooklyn Center said to him after he was fired when he called for the officer who shot Daunte Wright to have due process.

"All employees working for the city of Brooklyn Center are entitled to due process with respect to discipline. This employee will receive due process and that’s all that I can say today," Curt Boganey said during a press conference.

Mayor Mark Elliot then announced on Monday Boganey had been "relieved of his duties, and the deputy city manager will be assuming his duties moving forward."

Effective immediately our city manager has been relieved of his duties, and the deputy city manager will be assuming his duties moving forward. I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government. — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

"So our media and political leaders are pretending that this was a racially motivated killing despite video evidence to the contrary because claiming that helps them dividing the country and making them more powerful. There is one way to determine what happened and it’s called due process," Carlson explained on Tuesday. "When everyone is lying, due process is your recourse, is the way we figure out what actually happened you have a trial, the city manager of Brooklyn center Minnesota made the mistake of saying it out loud yesterday."

"We reached out to [Boganey], understandably he was hesitant about appearing on the air but told us this, 'I lost my job, I still have my integrity.' Yes, you do. Amen and that’s worth something," Carlson said.

Carlson then showed videos of the riots taken by Townhall from Monday night. You can watch the full video here.



