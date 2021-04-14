Minnesota

Fired Brooklyn Center City Manager Speaks Out After Calling for Officer Who Shot Wright to Have Due Process

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 12:28 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fired Brooklyn Center City Manager Speaks Out After Calling for Officer Who Shot Wright to Have Due Process

Source: AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa

Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed during his show on Tuesday what the former city manager of Brooklyn Center said to him after he was fired when he called for the officer who shot Daunte Wright to have due process.

"All employees working for the city of Brooklyn Center are entitled to due process with respect to discipline. This employee will receive due process and that’s all that I can say today," Curt Boganey said during a press conference.

Mayor Mark Elliot then announced on Monday Boganey had been "relieved of his duties, and the deputy city manager will be assuming his duties moving forward."

"So our media and political leaders are pretending that this was a racially motivated killing despite video evidence to the contrary because claiming that helps them dividing the country and making them more powerful. There is one way to determine what happened and it’s called due process," Carlson explained on Tuesday. "When everyone is lying, due process is your recourse, is the way we figure out what actually happened you have a trial, the city manager of Brooklyn center Minnesota made the mistake of saying it out loud yesterday."

"We reached out to [Boganey], understandably he was hesitant about appearing on the air but told us this, 'I lost my job, I still have my integrity.' Yes, you do. Amen and that’s worth something," Carlson said.

Carlson then showed videos of the riots taken by Townhall from Monday night. You can watch the full video here.


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Uh Oh: Democrats are Bleeding Support with One of Their Key Voting Blocs
Matt Vespa

Will Police Be Unable to Handle Potential Unrest After Chauvin Verdict?
VIP
Julio Rosas

Ben and Jerry's Slams 'White Supremacy' Policing
Connor McNulty
Explosive Project Veritas Video Shows CNN Staffer Admitting Why Network Is Focusing on Matt Gaetz
Leah Barkoukis
Heh: To Protest Georgia's New Voting Law, Hollywood Film Shifts Production to...A State With Stricter Laws
Guy Benson
Republican Study Committee Memo Pushes Back on Biden Administration's 'Gun Grab'
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular