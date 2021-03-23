Trump Tells Biden What He Needs to Do to Get the Border Under Control Again

President Trump continued his harsh criticism of the Biden administration's approach to dealing with the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as illegal immigration could reach a 20-year high.

Trump made his comments during his interview on "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" with iHeart Radio and Gingrich 360. He laid out what President Biden needs to do in order to resecure the southern border.

“Well, finish the wall. Don't forget we were delayed two and a half years with litigation from the Democrats, from Nancy Pelosi and Congress...And we won those cases, but we wasted two and a half years. Despite that, the wall is just about finished. Just little sections of the wall. Contractors are essentially paid and they should finish the wall. Literally, you could finish it in a month and it's impossible that they're not just crazy that they're not finishing in the wall," Trump said. "So that's one piece of advice."

"You have to remain in Mexico. You know, Mexico and I had a very good relationship. I must say we had a great- I have a lot of respect and like for the president of Mexico, they had their soldiers while we were building the wall, they had 27,000 soldiers guarding the wall, guarding our border. And they did a very good job. I must tell you, you know, they don't have the restrictions that we have," Trump continued. "We got rid of all sorts of things, including catch and release and all sorts of horrible things that we had to live with. We got rid—and the remain in Mexico; right now, they're remaining in the United States and they're never going to leave."

“You have some very good people coming up, but you have some really bad ones coming too, really dangerous criminals coming up and we're allowing them to come right into our country. It's insane," he added.

Many of the policies Trump listed as things Biden needs to do to regain control of the border Biden got rid of on his first day or first few weeks in office. Shortly after reversing the Trump administration's immigration policies, the surge in illegal foot traffic, which had been slowly increasing since last year, made jaw-dropping gains in two months.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently told Congress the border is "safe" and "secure" but also said in a statement the United States is "on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years."