Chip Roy Hit Back at Critics Accusing Him of Glorifying Lynching During House Hearing

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) got some flak after he quoted a lyric from a Toby Keith song during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Roy said the victims of hate crimes deserve justice, just like those who were the victims of the BLM riots from last year deserve justice.

"We believe in justice. There's old sayings in Texas about, you know, find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys. That's what we believe," Roy said.

On Twitter, Roy was accused of glorifying lynchings.

"There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." -- here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021

Chip Roy glorified lynching at a hearing on violence against Asians. The largest mass lynching in US history was against Chinese immigrants.



I served on active duty in the US military to defend @chiproytx’s right to say stupid, racist stuff. I just wish he would stop saying it. https://t.co/9pHb3ERgaN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021

One of the worst lynching incidents in our history was perpetrated against the Chinese community of Los Angeles when some 20 people were killed and hanged by an angry white mob. This language is unacceptable, and Chip Roy is an ignorant inciter. https://t.co/6EROMC2B9G — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2021

Did Rep Chip Roy begin his remarks at today’s House Judiciary Cmtee hearing on violence against Asian Americans by joking abt Texas’ “justice” tradition of trees and ropes? Surely I misheard. pic.twitter.com/rluD6HvTVG — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 18, 2021

Roy was quoting the Toby Keith song, "Beer For My Horses," featuring Willie Nelson.

In a statement to Townhall, Roy said he does not apologize for his comment because it was about finding justice for victims of hate crimes:

"Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. I meant it. We need more justice and less thought policing. We need to stop evildoers, such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets. We should restore order by tamping out evil actors, not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies."