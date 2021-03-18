Texas

Chip Roy Hit Back at Critics Accusing Him of Glorifying Lynching During House Hearing

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 4:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Chip Roy Hit Back at Critics Accusing Him of Glorifying Lynching During House Hearing

Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) got some flak after he quoted a lyric from a Toby Keith song during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Roy said the victims of hate crimes deserve justice, just like those who were the victims of the BLM riots from last year deserve justice.

"We believe in justice. There's old sayings in Texas about, you know, find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, and we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys. That's what we believe," Roy said.

On Twitter, Roy was accused of glorifying lynchings.

Roy was quoting the Toby Keith song, "Beer For My Horses," featuring Willie Nelson.

In a statement to Townhall, Roy said he does not apologize for his comment because it was about finding justice for victims of hate crimes:

"Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. I meant it. We need more justice and less thought policing. We need to stop evildoers, such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets. We should restore order by tamping out evil actors, not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
We Have Another 'I Told You So' Moment Regarding Biden's Presidency...And It's Now Impacting Labor Unions
Matt Vespa
Fauci Is Torched By Rand Paul Over Questioning About COVID Vaccines, Masks, and Immunity from Infection
Matt Vespa
Biden Calls Kamala Harris the President Again
Katie Pavlich
CDC Director Admits GOP Rep Made 'Important Point' on Schools Closures
Cortney O'Brien
'We Had the Same Briefing:' McCarthy Challenges Speaker Pelosi Over Rep. Swalwell
Cortney O'Brien
Two Teens Highlight Community Efforts' Across the Country to Help Vaccinate Seniors
Connor McNulty
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular