MN Democrat Voter Tells CNN How Disappointed He Is With Biden's Term So Far

Buyer's remorse is real and it is starting to affect Joe Biden voters with less than two months into office. In an interview with CNN, Minnesota native Ben Calvert pointed to many promises Biden made during the campaign trail that have yet to be fulfilled.

"They’re putting that stimulus check on the back burner, they're putting minimum wage hike on the back burner, and dropping bombs in Syria right now, and those bombs are kind of expensive for a dude who owes me 2,000 dollars," Calvert said.

Other Minnesota Democrats who were ice fishing heaped praise for Biden because "I’m way more optimistic than I was two years ago" and "I’m happy with our new president, Mr. Biden, coming in. He has vaccinated I don’t know how many people in the first 60 days."

The first few weeks of the Biden administration have been a harsh wake-up call for many of his voters after the partying euphoria they experienced after he was declared the winner in November as broken promises have come to fruition.

In a letter, Pro-life Evangelicals for Biden said they have felt "used and betrayed" by how the 1.9 trillion dollar bill passed by Congress does not include the Hyde Amendment, which bans the taxpayer funding of abortions.

"As pro-life leaders in the evangelical community, we publicly supported President Biden's candidacy with the understanding that there would be engagement with [sic] us on the issue of abortion and particularly the Hyde Amendment," the group wrote. "The Biden team wanted to talk to us during the campaign to gain our support, and we gave it on the condition there would be active dialogue and common ground solutions on the issue of abortion."

But they now say they have had no dialogue with Biden's people since the 2020 campaign.



