John Brennan Admits He's 'Increasingly Embarrassed to Be a White Male These Days'

Former CIA Director John Brennan told MSNBC on Monday that he is ashamed of being a white male because of what other white males have stated recently.

Brennan said there were a few exceptions to the white males who bring shame to their group, like anti-Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL) and Sen. Mitt Romney (UT).

"To Claire’s point, I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days, with what I see other white males say. It just shows, with very few exceptions, like Mitt Romney, Liz Chenny, Adam Kinzinger, there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity. And so they’ll continue to gaslight the country, the way Donald Trump did," Brennan said.

"The fact this has so many implications for the American public and for the members of Congress, again, as Claire said, it is just a disgusting display of craven politics that really should have no place in the United States in 2021," he added.

Brennan is known for lying to Congress about whether the CIA spied on congressional staffers who were reviewing the agency's torture methods.

"As far as the allegations of the CIA hacking into Senate computers, nothing could be further from the truth,” Brennan told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell in March 2014. “We wouldn’t do that. I mean, that’s just beyond the, you know, the scope of reason in terms of what we do."

After it became known what the CIA did, Brennan later offered an apology to lawmakers, but even Democrats said he had gone too far. Brennan later because a media favorite after he became a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump.