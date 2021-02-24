Mark Morgan Rips the Hypocrisy Coming from the Biden Admin on Opening Child Migrant Facilities

Former Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan ripped into how hypocritical President Joe Biden's administration has been in its approach to opening facilities to house unaccompanied migrant minors, which were being labeled as "concentration camps" when President Trump was in office by the media and Democrats.

The Washington Post reported on the first such facility being opened under President Biden in Carrizo Springs, Texas since other detention facilities are filling up to capacity due to an increase in migrant traffic and COVID-19 restrictions.

"But Mark, it was Biden who criticized Trump for doing the same thing and they talked about putting kids in cages and how Trump was so bad by putting kids in cages. They’re using the same facility," Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said on Wednesday.

"Look, Maria, there’s so much to unpack there. There’s so much hypocrisy, false narratives and the President’s press secretary lied to the American people. Those facilities aren’t needed because of COVID. That’s absolutely not true. Those facilities are needed because this administration is now encouraging, incentivizing, and facilitating illegal entry in the United States, and the numbers have skyrocketed; 78,000 last month, 3,500 a day," Morgan said.

"And they’re reinstating catch and release. That’s why these facilities are needed because they created a new crisis. They’re preventing — not only they’re releasing illegal immigrants into the country but then they’re preventing ICE from lawfully deporting 90 percent of those that they’re encountering illegally," he added.

Morgan said that CBP is now apprehending around 3,500 people a day, but the number does not factor those who manage to get away, so "it’s closer to 4,000, 4,500 a day that’s trying to illegally enter in the United States every single day."



