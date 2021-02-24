Immigration

Joe Biden's Radical 100 Day Deportation Pause Stopped By Federal Judge

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton blocked President Joe Biden's attempt to halt deportations for his first 100 days in office on Tuesday, which was one of his campaign promises in an attempt to undo former President Trump's approach to immigration.

The Biden administration was brought to court over the deportation ban by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who argued the moratorium violated federal law and risked imposing additional costs on the state, according to the Associated Press.

The AP further reported that Tipton, who is a Trump appointee, ruled on January 26 Biden's deportation pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. Even with the Biden administration trying to proceed with his new immigration plan, deportations have continued.

"This preliminary injunction is granted on a nationwide basis and prohibits enforcement and implementation of the [100-day pause] in every place Defendants have jurisdiction to enforce and implement the January 20 Memorandum," Tipton wrote in his January 26 ruling.

Biden's campaign promise has been a reason migrants have been motivated more than ever to try to enter the United States, thinking they will have an easier time to not only enter the U.S., but to be allowed to stay.

"That is my desire with the 100 days of no deportations. [Biden] said the people that could not return back their country that they would be given asylum," a migrant in Tijuana, Mexico told Townhall.

