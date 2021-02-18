Federal Civil Suit Against Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Guard Dropped By Plaintiffs

The federal civil suit that was filed against Kyle Rittenhouse, the Kenosha Guard, and Facebook by Hannah Gittings and three other people who were at the Kenosha riots was dropped by the plaintiffs, according to Kenosha News.

Kenosha News reported the suit was attempting to use a Reconstruction-era federal law inspired by the rise of the Ku Klux Klan to seek damages from Rittenhouse; the Kenosha Guard militia, its "commander" Kevin Mathewson; the Boogaloo Bois, an anti-government movement; and a West Bend man who identified himself to the media as a member of the Boogaloo Bois.

The suit was aimed at Facebook because the plaintiffs accused the social media platform of negligence for allowing the Kenosha Guard to organize an armed response to protect private businesses and property after Kenosha experienced days of riots.

Gittings was the girlfriend of Anthony Huber, who was one of the people Rittenhouse is accused of shooting after he attacked Rittenhouse when Rittenhouse fell down while trying to approach the police on August 25. He is also accused of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, who witnesses say tried to attack Rittenhouse before he was shot by the teenager, and Gaige Grosskreutz.

The following video was taken after Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum. I was up the street when the first set of gunshots were fired. When I ran down the street, that is when I saw the second round of shooting take place.

??????: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

A pretrial conference for Rittenhouse is scheduled for March 10. Rittenhouse faces first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional reckless homicide, and violating the city's curfew, according to NPR.