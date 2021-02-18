Tucker Carlson

Daily Beast Editor Tries to Own Tucker Carlson, Ends Up Insulting AOC Instead

Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 10:40 AM
Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona, who frequently live-tweets clips of Fox News, appeared to believe that he caught Tucker Carlson's show going out of their way to make Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) look bad. But it turns out that was not the case.

It started on Wednesday evening during Carlson's show when he showed a picture of AOC with her eyes looking bigger than usual. This prompted Baragona to tweet a screenshot of the segment with the following caption, "So it appears Tucker's producers added googly eyes to AOC in this image."

The only issue with Baragona's tweet was that no photoshop was added to AOC's image. It is a real screenshot that has made the rounds of the internet since 2018. Baragona admitted to the mistake in a follow-up tweet.

Baragona's assumption there were googly eyes added when it was actually AOC's real eyes prompted some mockery on Twitter.

Most Popular