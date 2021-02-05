What Smuggler Trails and Stash Points Look Like 70 Miles from the US-Mexico Border

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — When I and my Pinal County Sheriff's Office escort arrived at the pickup locations the Sinaloa Cartel smugglers use off of I-8, we didn't have to walk far into the brush to see we had just missed a group of border crossers.

The smugglers, who traffic both drugs and humans, are very knowledgeable of the terrain as the trails have been in use for decades. The very paths we were walking were used to smuggle alcohol when Prohibition was the law of the land in the United States. Now the contraband is hard drugs like fentanyl. It's because the trails have been there for so long that the cartels don't consider the actual U.S. border to be an issue. All they need to do is get to I-8.