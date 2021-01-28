Journalists for Censorship: The Mainstream Media's Push to Get Fox News Deplatformed

With Donald Trump out of the picture, the mainstream media no longer has its daily content punching bag, so they've turned their attention to the constant thorn in their side, Fox News.

The push to deplatform the Fox News Channel is nothing new, Media Matters for America has built its brand on targeting the network and its advertisers, but the crusade has intensified in the aftermath of the Capitol riot, with detractors saying Fox News is partially to blame for the violence.

Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan recently wrote how "Fox News is a hazard to our democracy, and getting more extreme. It’s time to take the fight to the Murdochs."

Fox News is a hazard to our democracy, and getting more extreme. It's time to take the fight to the Murdochs.

WaPo columnist Max Boot said President Biden needs to "reinvigorate the FCC to slow the lies and sedition from Fox and other right-wing broadcasters" because of what happened on January 6.

Biden needs to reinvigorate the FCC to slow the lies and sedition from Fox and other right-wing broadcasters.



Or else the terrorism we saw on Jan. 6 may be only the beginning, rather than the end, of the plot against America.



https://t.co/gf4lMXAqgU — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 18, 2021

MSNBC commentator Anand Giridharadas tweeted, "It’s time for this question to be front and center: Should Fox News be allowed to exist? Brain-mashing as a business model shouldn’t be legal."

It's time for this question to be front and center: Should Fox News be allowed to exist? Brain-mashing as a business model shouldn't be legal.

CNN's Jim Acosta told host Brain Stelter on Sunday he considers Trump, Fox News, and conservative platforms to be the "disinformation industrial complex" and "until that poison, that toxin is drained from the national political discourse in this country..I do think that these forces represent a potential existential threat to this country..."

Trump, Fox News, and conservative news are the "disinformation industrial complex" and "until that poison, that toxin is drained from the national political discourse in this country..I do think that these forces represent a potential existential threat to this country"

This is an actual chilling assault on the diversity of news outlets that are protected by the First Amendment. What makes it even more sinister is that the calls for censorship are coming from journalists, who you would think would have concerns about begging for the government to severely limit or crush a competitor.

And that lies with another issue for their calls to shut down Fox News. Some of the calls are coming from direct competitors, who would stand to gain financially to get rid of another company. No network is perfect but the accusations being leveled against all of Fox News are in bad faith and hypocritical.

Now I do have a bias when it comes to Fox News, after all, the network has invited me many times to share the details of my reporting on the riots that occurred in our country in 2020 and 2021. They have also aired videos I have taken at the different riots I covered. The only time CNN reached out to request to use footage was when I was at the Capitol riot. On the other hand, Fox News was interested in my videos and reporting from the start.