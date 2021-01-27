Chicago Teachers Union Releases Cringey Dance Video to Advocate Keeping Kids Out of the Classroom

The Chicago Teachers Union posted an interpretive dance video from some of their members in order to advocate "their desire to feel safe amidst CPS' teacher return policy. They stand in solidarity with all educators at risk, because no one should have to choose between life and livelihood."

In other words, they want to continue to keep children out of the classroom despite the science saying the dangers of COVID-19 to children are very minimal and are not superspreader sites.

At the end of the odd dancing moves from different dance teachers, a voiceover states, "safe return...or no return."

Six of our rank-and-file dance teachers come together to use their art form as a voice to express their desire to feel safe amidst CPS' teacher return policy. They stand in solidarity with all educators at risk, because no one should have to choose between life and livelihood. pic.twitter.com/gajXH9PReE — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 23, 2021

The CTU made headlines in December after posting a tweet that claimed they knew the real reasons for the push to have students return to in-person teaching.

"The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny," the union's Twitter account stated. The tweet was met with mockery and condemnation to the point where CTU deleted the tweet.

President Joe Biden promised to spearhead an effort to reopen classrooms, but that promise already seems to have been broken. When White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain was asked on Tuesday night about the CTU, and other unions across the country, are still resisting to go back to school, Klain said it's not their fault.

"I don’t think unions are overruling studies. I think what you’re seeing schools that haven’t made the investments to keep students safe," Klain said.

It also comes as some teacher unions have moved the goalpost multiple times. The union in Fairfax County, Virginia, demanded they being one of the first in line to get COVID-19 vaccines. Despite their members being now vaccinated, the union is still actively resisting going back to school.