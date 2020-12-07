Chicago Teachers Union Lets the Mask Slip on Keeping Schools Closed Down

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) deleted a tweet that voiced opposition to have schools to hold in-person classes after receiving much backlash for making an absurd claim on the motivations to re-open schools.

"The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny," the union's Twitter account sent on Sunday.

Not only does this not make sense on its face, but since the COVID-19 pandemic has started, the science has repeatedly shown that with proper precautions set in place, schools are almost never the center of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Is this a real account? Wow — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) December 6, 2020

Time to end public school unions. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 6, 2020

Then why are minority parents suing in California saying virtual learning has left their children behind?



You say you care about your students, but you clearly don't. https://t.co/tND2mIvKeD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 6, 2020

I...don't think this is a good take. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 6, 2020

After deleting the tweet, CTU sent another tweet that re-opening schools is a "Complex issue. Requires nuance. And much more discussion. More important, the people the decision affects deserve more. So we’ll continue give them that."

Fair enough. Complex issue. Requires nuance. And much more discussion. More important, the people the decision affects deserve more. So we’ll continue give them that.



Appreciate the feedback of those truly in the struggle. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) December 6, 2020

On Monday, CTU filed an injunction against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's return-to-school building dates, saying there must be "enforceable safety standards before school buildings reopen."