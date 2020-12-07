chicago teachers union

Chicago Teachers Union Lets the Mask Slip on Keeping Schools Closed Down

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 07, 2020 4:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) deleted a tweet that voiced opposition to have schools to hold in-person classes after receiving much backlash for making an absurd claim on the motivations to re-open schools.

"The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny," the union's Twitter account sent on Sunday.

Not only does this not make sense on its face, but since the COVID-19 pandemic has started, the science has repeatedly shown that with proper precautions set in place, schools are almost never the center of COVID-19 outbreaks.

After deleting the tweet, CTU sent another tweet that re-opening schools is a "Complex issue. Requires nuance. And much more discussion. More important, the people the decision affects deserve more. So we’ll continue give them that."

On Monday, CTU filed an injunction against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's return-to-school building dates, saying there must be "enforceable safety standards before school buildings reopen."

Most Popular