Chicago Teachers Union Lets the Mask Slip on Keeping Schools Closed Down

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) deleted a tweet that voiced opposition to have schools to hold in-person classes after receiving much backlash for making an absurd claim on the motivations to re-open schools.
"The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny," the union's Twitter account sent on Sunday.
.@CTULocal1 deleted their tweet. pic.twitter.com/YpPKdhOCzb— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 6, 2020
Not only does this not make sense on its face, but since the COVID-19 pandemic has started, the science has repeatedly shown that with proper precautions set in place, schools are almost never the center of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Is this a real account? Wow— Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) December 6, 2020
Time to end public school unions.— Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 6, 2020
Then why are minority parents suing in California saying virtual learning has left their children behind?— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 6, 2020
You say you care about your students, but you clearly don't. https://t.co/tND2mIvKeD
I...don't think this is a good take.— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 6, 2020
After deleting the tweet, CTU sent another tweet that re-opening schools is a "Complex issue. Requires nuance. And much more discussion. More important, the people the decision affects deserve more. So we’ll continue give them that."
Fair enough. Complex issue. Requires nuance. And much more discussion. More important, the people the decision affects deserve more. So we’ll continue give them that.— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) December 6, 2020
Appreciate the feedback of those truly in the struggle.
On Monday, CTU filed an injunction against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's return-to-school building dates, saying there must be "enforceable safety standards before school buildings reopen."
BREAKING: We have just filed an injunction against Mayor Lori Lightfoot's arbitrary return-to-school building dates, calling on the city and CPS to bargain in good faith with our union and land enforceable safety standards before school buildings reopen. https://t.co/XGRQ5fInpD— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) December 7, 2020