Don Lemon Doubles Down After Telling Trump Supporters They Are the Same as the KKK

CNN host Don Lemon defended the comments he made on Wednesday night where he said that no matter what, everyone who voted for President Trump is within the same league of the Klu Klux Klan and the rioters who stormed the Capitol building.

"You’re in the crowd who voted for Trump. If you voted for Trump you voted for the person who the Klan supported. You voted for the person who Nazis support. You voted for the person who the alt-right supports. That’s the crowd that you are in. You voted for the person who incited a crowd to go into the Capitol and potentially take the lives of lawmakers," Lemon told host Christ Cuomo.

Lemon took heat for those words on Thursday, but at the beginning of his show, he said he stands by them: "I believe what I said last night."

"Absolutely you do. But I’m saying, they look at this mob and they say, ‘That’s not me. I’m nothing like those people. I would never have done that. They’re all wrong,'" Cuomo said.

"Those people voted the way you voted for who you voted for. I’m just saying," Lemon asserted.

"But just because you vote for the same people doesn’t mean you believe the same things," Cuomo said.

"It puts you in the same crowd," Lemon replied, adding, "You vote for people who have common interests. If someone has a common interest, people who vote like you have a common interest as you. That’s just how it is. You don’t vote for the most liberal person in the world because you’re a conservative. You vote for someone who shares your common interests. That’s how voting works. That’s how political affiliation works."

Cuomo continued to debate with Lemon, saying Lemon's line of logic is not correct.

"It puts you in the same group of people who voted for him, but they may not have the same reason and you may not have the same understanding."



