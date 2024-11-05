Trump Reveals Who He Is Calling on Day One

Former President Donald Trump said one of the first calls he will make if elected is to Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, about the border crisis, telling her to “stop letting people come in through our border.”

He then told supporters in Raleigh, North Carolina, how he would make Mexico cooperate.

“We’re being invaded by Mexico. But now we have a new president of Mexico,” he said. “I haven’t met her. And I’m going to inform her on Day One or sooner that if they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I’m going to immediately impose a 25 percent tariff on everything they send into the United States of America.”

The Republican presidential nominee was confident the threat would work.

“You’re the first ones I’ve told that to,” he said to rallygoers, referring to his plan. “Congratulations, North Carolina. And it’s only got a 100 percent chance of working because if it doesn’t work, I’ll make it a 50% tariff. And if that doesn’t work, I’ll make it 75%.”

Later, he said he’d go all the way up to 100 percent if need be.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her allies have highlighted the litany of economists who have warned about the potential repercussions of such protectionist measures, with her campaign dubbing the measures as a “national sales tax.” But Trump has said, “Mexico is our No. 1 trading partner. “They make a fortune. They’ve taken over our country in a way. … They’re ripping us off left and right.” Trump said Monday that he was actually reluctant to roll out his proposed Mexico tariff policy because of concerns that Harris might poach the idea from him. Trade between the US and Mexico amounted to about $855 billion in 2022, including roughly $500 billion worth of imports from the southern neighbor, according to data from the Office of the US Trade Representative. (New York Post)

