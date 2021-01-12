Rep. Pramila Jayapal Claims This Is Who Is Responsible for Her Testing Positive with COVID-19

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is blaming Republicans she sheltered in place with during the Capitol riot for her testing positive with COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jayapal said her COVID-19 case is the "result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one."

Rioters were able to break into the Capitol building, along with video showing officers opening at least one door for the crowd, which caused members of Congress to flee both chambers into secure rooms.

I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.https://t.co/wVmgroKsdf — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Jayapal said that any member of Congress who does not wear a mask "should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I'm calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms."

Any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I'm calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

I share the outrage and anger of those across America who have watched Trump fail to combat this raging pandemic and refuse to take care of Americans who are suffering, dying, and devastated.



I will not rest until I do everything in my power to remove this President from office. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021

Users on Twitter were quick to point out that video from CBS News showed Jayapal was not wearing a mask during at least some of the chaos in the Capitol building.



