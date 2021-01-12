Riots

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Claims This Is Who Is Responsible for Her Testing Positive with COVID-19

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 11:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is blaming Republicans she sheltered in place with during the Capitol riot for her testing positive with COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jayapal said her COVID-19 case is the "result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one."

Rioters were able to break into the Capitol building, along with video showing officers opening at least one door for the crowd, which caused members of Congress to flee both chambers into secure rooms.

Jayapal said that any member of Congress who does not wear a mask "should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I'm calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms."

Users on Twitter were quick to point out that video from CBS News showed Jayapal was not wearing a mask during at least some of the chaos in the Capitol building.


Most Popular