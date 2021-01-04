Bill Clinton's Secretary of Defense: Trump Needs to Be Pulled Out of the White House Right Away

Former President Bill Clinton's secretary of defense told MSNBC on Monday that if President Trump truly believes the things he has tweeted and retweeted regarding election integrity, then he needs to be removed from the White House immediately.

William Cohen, who also served as a Republican in Congress, told anchor Andrea Mitchell that Trump's and Republican's behavior after the electoral college declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election has been shameful.

"Well, I think it’s shameful. [President Trump] is shameless. And those who are following his direction certainly are ambitious. As I quoted before from Julius Caesar, when Caesar said, 'Lookout for young Cassius, he’s lean and hungry and those lean and hungry men are dangerous.' When people use their position of power not to promote democracy but to sow more division, there’s a deep division in this country along racial, certainly religious lines as well as cultural, and these individuals are helping to sow that division and cut it even deeper," Cohen said.

"What is central to our system is the peaceful transfer of power and that is the message that comes from the letter that was made public. We want to see a peaceful transfer of power. And the president announcing, well, he may believe these outrageous claims he’s making, therefore, he has doesn’t have a criminal intent. If he believes these rumors, these suggestions, the stuff on social media, that tells you he’s unfit to be president. If he believes in scurrilous rumors and says these are facts and he actually believes that, he ought to be pulled out of the White House right away," Cohen added.

Some Republican members in the House and Senate have stated they will contest the election results when Congress moves to certify on Wednesday.

We need to defend the rule of law and protect the integrity of our elections. That's why my Senate Republican colleagues and I are calling for a 10-day emergency audit to resolve serious allegations of voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/o0hNxdsb5f — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 4, 2021



