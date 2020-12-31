Rand Paul

Teacher of the Year Awardee Wishes Mitch McConnell's Neighbor Would Attack Him

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Teacher of the Year Awardee Wishes Mitch McConnell's Neighbor Would Attack Him

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A teacher of the year awardee tweeted his hope a neighbor of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attacks him in a similar manner as when Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was attacked by his neighbor, which left him serious injuries.

"Who are Mitch McConnell's neighbors? I'm just saying Rand Paul's neighbor did what a true Kentucky hero should do. It's your turn to step up," Rodney Robinson tweeted on Wednesday. The attacker left Paul with five rib fractures after he was tackled from behind while mowing his lawn in 2017.

Richmond Public Schools announced in 2019 Robinson was the National Teacher of the Year:

"In 2015, Robinson started teaching at Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center, in an effort to better understand the school-to-prison pipeline.  

"Robinson uses the whole child approach to education to help the students who are most vulnerable. His classroom is a collaborative partnership between himself and his students and is anchored in him providing a civic centered education that promotes social-emotional growth. Robinson uses the knowledge he has gained from his students to develop alternative programs to prevent students from entering the school-to-prison pipeline."

Kelly Paul, the wife of Rand Paul, tweeted her disgust at Robinson's tweet. 

Robinson has since deleted the tweet and locked his account. He also said his tweet was meant to be a joke and that he angered the "conservative bots."

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Georgia Republicans Take Aim at Election Integrity With Massive Poll-Watcher Recruitment Operation
Reagan McCarthy

Hawley Responds to Dem Outrage Over His Decision to Contest Electoral College Results
Leah Barkoukis
'Hold the Line': GOP Senate Arm Makes Closing Argument Ahead of Georgia Runoff Elections
Reagan McCarthy

Why Hundreds of Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Just Had to Be Thrown Out in Wisconsin
Leah Barkoukis

Why Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Takes Issue with Republicans Challenging the Election Results
Beth Baumann
WATCH: Ossoff Pushes a Complete Lie About Loeffler When Appealing Directly to the Fox News Audience
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular