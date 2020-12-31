Teacher of the Year Awardee Wishes Mitch McConnell's Neighbor Would Attack Him

A teacher of the year awardee tweeted his hope a neighbor of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attacks him in a similar manner as when Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was attacked by his neighbor, which left him serious injuries.

"Who are Mitch McConnell's neighbors? I'm just saying Rand Paul's neighbor did what a true Kentucky hero should do. It's your turn to step up," Rodney Robinson tweeted on Wednesday. The attacker left Paul with five rib fractures after he was tackled from behind while mowing his lawn in 2017.

Richmond Public Schools announced in 2019 Robinson was the National Teacher of the Year:

"In 2015, Robinson started teaching at Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center, in an effort to better understand the school-to-prison pipeline. "Robinson uses the whole child approach to education to help the students who are most vulnerable. His classroom is a collaborative partnership between himself and his students and is anchored in him providing a civic centered education that promotes social-emotional growth. Robinson uses the knowledge he has gained from his students to develop alternative programs to prevent students from entering the school-to-prison pipeline."

Kelly Paul, the wife of Rand Paul, tweeted her disgust at Robinson's tweet.

I am so disgusted by this I have no words. The 2019 “National Teacher Of The Year” is celebrating the violent assault on my husband that resulted in 6 broken ribs and part of his lung being removed. This hateful thug is calling for more violence on Sen McConnell. @jack https://t.co/JLraxwLaZD — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) December 31, 2020

Robinson has since deleted the tweet and locked his account. He also said his tweet was meant to be a joke and that he angered the "conservative bots."