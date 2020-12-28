Joe Biden's Call for Unity Is Met with Call for 'Blood' By Comedian David Cross

Warning: Story contains strong language.

President-elect Joe Biden has made it a point to push for the "unity and healing" message after a heated presidential election and even more contentious aftermath with President Trump pushing for investigations into voter fraud.

Biden tweeted on Sunday that, "after a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, heal, and rebuild."

After a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, heal, and rebuild. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 27, 2020

In response, actor and comedian David Cross said, "F**k that. I want blood," which got pushback from conservatives and libertarians.

Fuck that. I want blood https://t.co/WuIBUmhOt7 — david cross? (@davidcrosss) December 27, 2020

i mean they don't want to vaccinate old people and the press publishes glowing stories about ruining the lives of children who said a bad thing once, you're getting your blood https://t.co/Gl7yPTLrWW — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 27, 2020

Come and take it. https://t.co/FOBOQ6UQ9U — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 27, 2020

Well go gitchu some! Stop tweeting and start watering that grass. https://t.co/BsHNONpwWS — PhilThatRemains on youtube, Parler, & Twitch (@philthatremains) December 28, 2020

Cross couldn't let the criticism go and replied with, "I am loving the responses to this that are all, "come and try pussy soy lib hollywood girl woman" as if these anonymous maga chuds & chudettes don't practice the same exact feckless violent fantasy trolling."

I am loving the responses to this that are all, "come and try pussy soy lib hollywood girl woman" as if these anonymous maga chuds & chudettes don't practice the same exact feckless violent fantasy trolling https://t.co/m517NJTqE7 — david cross? (@davidcrosss) December 28, 2020

Cross' admission to get revenge is not surprising in the least, which is why Biden will be having a hard time not only dealing with Republicans but also with the more aggressive aspect of his own party. Why wouldn't they be aggressive? After all, the riots from the summer proved people could take kinetic action with few facing any serious consequences.