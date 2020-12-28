Joe Biden

Joe Biden's Call for Unity Is Met with Call for 'Blood' By Comedian David Cross

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 10:40 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Joe Biden's Call for Unity Is Met with Call for 'Blood' By Comedian David Cross

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Warning: Story contains strong language.

President-elect Joe Biden has made it a point to push for the "unity and healing" message after a heated presidential election and even more contentious aftermath with President Trump pushing for investigations into voter fraud.

Biden tweeted on Sunday that, "after a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, heal, and rebuild."

In response, actor and comedian David Cross said, "F**k that. I want blood," which got pushback from conservatives and libertarians. 

Cross couldn't let the criticism go and replied with, "I am loving the responses to this that are all, "come and try pussy soy lib hollywood girl woman" as if these anonymous maga chuds & chudettes don't practice the same exact feckless violent fantasy trolling."

Cross' admission to get revenge is not surprising in the least, which is why Biden will be having a hard time not only dealing with Republicans but also with the more aggressive aspect of his own party. Why wouldn't they be aggressive? After all, the riots from the summer proved people could take kinetic action with few facing any serious consequences.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Mother Rips Liberal Arts School for Letting Strikers Shut Down the Campus
Cortney O'Brien
Why Kamala Harris Is Getting Called Out as a Liar Over Kwanzaa Post
Leah Barkoukis
Elise Stefanik Warns That Pelosi's Speakership Is 'in Peril'
Reagan McCarthy
CNN's Dana Bash Presses Dr. Fauci After He Changes His Tune on Herd Immunity
Cortney O'Brien
Leader McConnell Praises President Trump For Signing Coronavirus Relief Package
Reagan McCarthy
Progressive Cop Debunks Myths Pushed by Defund the Police Proponents
VIP
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular