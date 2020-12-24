Christmas eve

DC Mayor Says Christmas Eve Will Now Be Known as Dr. Fauci Day

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet  
DC Mayor Says Christmas Eve Will Now Be Known as Dr. Fauci Day

Source: Erin Scott/Pool via AP

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced on Wednesday she has declared December 24 to be known as "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" to honor his role in dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

December 24 is also Facui's birthday and is turning 80. Bowser tweeted the city is "incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe."

"Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation’s response to and recovery from the pandemic," Bowser said in a press release. "I issue this honor on behalf of all Washingtonians in gratitude and recognition of Dr. Fauci’s service to our nation and our city."

The move was met with criticism since Fauci has had his share of missteps in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. It first started with him downplaying the threat of COVID-19 when it was starting to spread. He also advised against wearing masks in the beginning before making a 180-degree turn and became their most outspoken proponent. 

Recommended
Our Upside-down Postelection World
Victor Davis Hanson

While he was more than happy to speak out against certain gatherings, like Trump rallies, Fauci was mum when asked about the dangers of the anti-Trump Women's March holding a large, in-person gathering in Washington, D.C. in October.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Eric Metaxas Has the Perfect Response to Chris Cuomo After He Calls Him 'Anti-Choice'
Leah Barkoukis
Victory: ATF Rescinds Rule Change That Would Lead to Mass Confiscation
Katie Pavlich

Identity Thief Claimed to Be Sen. Feinstein. Here's What Took Place.
Beth Baumann

Most Americans Will Agree with the Trump Campaign's New Ad
Beth Baumann

These Two Ossoff and Warnock Volunteers Likely Did More Harm Than Good for the Candidates
Bronson Stocking

Exclusive: Oregon Doctor Who Lost Medical License Over Face Masks Is Fighting Back
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular