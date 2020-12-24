DC Mayor Says Christmas Eve Will Now Be Known as Dr. Fauci Day

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced on Wednesday she has declared December 24 to be known as "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" to honor his role in dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

December 24 is also Facui's birthday and is turning 80. Bowser tweeted the city is "incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe."

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.



We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

"Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation’s response to and recovery from the pandemic," Bowser said in a press release. "I issue this honor on behalf of all Washingtonians in gratitude and recognition of Dr. Fauci’s service to our nation and our city."

The move was met with criticism since Fauci has had his share of missteps in addressing the coronavirus pandemic. It first started with him downplaying the threat of COVID-19 when it was starting to spread. He also advised against wearing masks in the beginning before making a 180-degree turn and became their most outspoken proponent.

While he was more than happy to speak out against certain gatherings, like Trump rallies, Fauci was mum when asked about the dangers of the anti-Trump Women's March holding a large, in-person gathering in Washington, D.C. in October.