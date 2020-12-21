Los Angeles

Restaurant Owner Who Pointed Out LA Outdoor Ban Hypocrisy Takes the Fight to Gavin Newsom

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Angela Marsden, the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill, and her legal team are not satisfied with just targeting Los Angeles County's outdoor dining ban. They are now taking their lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom in hopes to overturn the non-science-backed ban across the entire state.

Marsden is now a plaintiff in the suit being brought against Newsom, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and Acting State Health Officer at California Department of Public Health Erica Pan.

"Defendants, in a gross abuse of their power, have seized the Coronavirus pandemic to expand their lengths, depriving [Marsden] and all similarly situated small businesses owners in California of fundamental rights protected by the U.S. and California Constitutions, including freedom assembly and due process and equal protection under the law," the lawsuit says.

"It is this Court's duty to defend these constitutional principles by safeguarding the many rights and liberties of Californians such as Plaintiff that Defendants so brazenly, arbitrarily, and capriciously violate," it adds.

Marsden was thrust into the national spotlight after she posted a video showing how her outdoor dining setup was banned, but the outdoor dining setup for a production company was allowed because they were deemed an "essential service."

Most Popular