Nicolle Wallace Smears Amy Coney Barrett as a 'Right-Wing Lunatic'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace can't seem to let go of the fact Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. During a discussion on her show about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the GOP, she disparaged her as a "right-wing lunatic."

"I don’t think Republicans are concerned that the programs are running out. I think Republicans are concerned that there might be a little shame injected into the political system again. Under Donald Trump, they could let people go without unemployment insurance because Donald Trump didn’t care. Under Donald Trump they could let people end up in food bank lines because he didn’t care about programs to secure their — a lot of people have temporary economic crises that will be alleviated if we kill the virus and people can open up their businesses again, but Republicans don’t feel pressure because of the suffering because people have been suffering for many, many, many months," Wallace said, forgetting that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitted it was Democrats who held up a clean COVID relief bill for months.

"Republicans are afraid that we might reintroduce shame into the political ecosystem. I think what I detect in McConnell is relief. I don't think he liked working with Donald Trump. I think he was craven to understand he could put whatever justices he wanted on the United States Supreme Court. Just call up Don McGan and say, 'Hey, do Gorsuch, do Kavanaugh next, and let’s do a Hail Mary with the real right-wing lunatic,'" she added.

ACB showed during her confirmation hearing that she is very knowledgeable when it comes to law and is a mother and wife to her family.



