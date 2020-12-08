LA County's New District Attorney Releases Stunning List of Radical Changes to Justice System

George Gascon, Los Angeles County's new district attorney, wasted no time to implement new changes to crimes his office will be not be focused on and changes to punishments for certain crimes.

In his directive to all deputy district attorneys, Gascon wrote the following misdemeanors will be declined for prosecution, except for certain cases:

Trespassing

Disturbing the peace

Driving without license

Prostitution

Criminal threats

Drug possession

Minor with alcohol

Drinking in public

Public intoxicating

Loitering

Resisting arrest

Under the influence of a controlled substance

Fox 11 also reported Gascon has done away with cash bail, the death penalty, all sentencing enhancements, and the special circumstances committee.

NEW: L.A.'s new District Attorney George Gascon being inaugurated & making major announcements today.

No more death penalty, an end to cash bail, getting rid of all sentencing enhancements (gang, three strikes, etc), disbanding of the special circumstances committee (1/2) @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

Gascon promised during his campaign that he would drastically change the criminal justice system and move away from "mass incarceration" if elected, and whether or not you agree with him, he is delivering on that promise. These are MASSIVE changes for Los Angeles to digest. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

"The public’s interaction with the criminal justice system is mainly through misdemeanor prosecutions, yet the power and influence of the misdemeanor system in Los Angeles County has gone largely unnoticed. The goal of this new policy is to reimagine public safety and best serve the interests of justice and community well-being. As such, the prosecution of low-level offenses will now be governed by this data-driven Misdemeanor Reform policy directive," Gascon wrote.

"The goal of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is to protect public safety. To do so as effectively as possible, we will direct those in need of services to treatment providers, divert those undeserving of criminal records to appropriate fora, and reorient our focus towards combating violent and serious criminal offenses," he added.