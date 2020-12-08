Los Angeles

LA County's New District Attorney Releases Stunning List of Radical Changes to Justice System

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 08, 2020 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

George Gascon, Los Angeles County's new district attorney, wasted no time to implement new changes to crimes his office will be not be focused on and changes to punishments for certain crimes. 

In his directive to all deputy district attorneys, Gascon wrote the following misdemeanors will be declined for prosecution, except for certain cases:

  • Trespassing
  • Disturbing the peace
  • Driving without license
  • Prostitution
  • Criminal threats 
  • Drug possession 
  • Minor with alcohol 
  • Drinking in public
  • Public intoxicating 
  • Loitering 
  • Resisting arrest
  • Under the influence of a controlled substance

Fox 11 also reported Gascon has done away with cash bail, the death penalty, all sentencing enhancements, and the special circumstances committee.

"The public’s interaction with the criminal justice system is mainly through misdemeanor prosecutions, yet the power and influence of the misdemeanor system in Los Angeles County has gone largely unnoticed. The goal of this new policy is to reimagine public safety and best serve the interests of justice and community well-being. As such, the prosecution of low-level offenses will now be governed by this data-driven Misdemeanor Reform policy directive," Gascon wrote.

"The goal of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is to protect public safety. To do so as effectively as possible, we will direct those in need of services to treatment providers, divert those undeserving of criminal records to appropriate fora, and reorient our focus towards combating violent and serious criminal offenses," he added.

