CNN

The Answer Joe Biden Gave During His CNN Interview that Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 04, 2020 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet  
The Answer Joe Biden Gave During His CNN Interview that Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Joe Biden gave an unusual answer while giving his first post-election interview with Kamala Harris on how he would handle major disagreements with her in their administration.

"So I don’t have — when we disagree, it will be just like — so far it’s been just like Barack and I did. It’s in private. She’ll say I think we should do a, B, C, or D. And I’ll say I like a, don’t like B or C. Okay. And like I told Barack, if I read something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign," Biden said.

"We don’t have — and we discussed at length our views on foreign policy, on domestic policy, on intelligence. And the great thing is she has a background in the Senate, on intelligence, the intelligence committee. She has a background in the Senate on a whole range of things that are going to be pertinent to what we have to do. But it’s going to be — I think so much is going to be incoming, Jake. It’s a matter who takes what when," Biden added.

Biden's answer was met with questions on what exactly he meant when he said he'll "develop some disease and say I have to resign." It could be an attempt at a joke, but no one laughed.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
WaPo Ripped for Sending a Pointed Questionnaire to Republican Lawmakers
Cortney O'Brien

Georgia Governor Changes Tune After Trump Lawyers Present Troubling Video of Alleged Fraud
Bronson Stocking
11-Year-Old Reportedly Commits Suicide During Zoom Class
Leah Barkoukis

Biden Faces Immediate Pressure to Halt Construction Along the Border
VIP
Bronson Stocking
Even Joy Reid Is Upset at the 'Good Politicians' Who Are Being Hypocrites with COVID Restrictions
Julio Rosas
Celebrity Chef Who's Defying COVID-19 Restrictions Fires Back at Critics: 'I'm Not the A**hole, the Governor Is'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular