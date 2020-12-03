Emails Show Oregon Governor's Chief of Staff, Now on the Biden Team, Showing Support for Rioters

Newly acquired emails from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's then-chief of staff showed she had support for the rioters who were causing damage throughout the city on a nightly basis and dismissing concerns about the destruction from business owners.

The Oregonian reported Jim Mark, the CEO of Portland real estate company Melvin Mark, had a "heated" email exchange with Nik Blosser, who now works on Joe Biden's transition team, in September. Mark was upset at the lack of action and words from Brown to protect the downtown area.

"We all want the violence to end, but honestly, their point that violence against them has been going on for a very long period of time rings very true, and real actions to change that needs to happen,” Blosser wrote in the Sept. 2 email.

"I know you all know this, and I’d like to see your support for real change for people be as public as your concern about the property damage," Blosser added.

Mark said he understood the difference between peaceful gatherings and the violent rioters taking advantage of people's frustrations with the justice system.

"They have destroyed minority-owned businesses while government, other than the Mayor, have said nothing,” Mark wrote. “This is not going to solve (the) equality issue, destroying the City of Portland. Very poor response and does not address the violence or destruction. A walk and discussion with minority-owned businesses Downtown, that have had to shutter because of the governor's lack of action might help."

Since then, Mark and other downtown business owners have started the Rose City Downtown Collective, which aims to provide support for businesses that are damaged or vandalized during unruly gatherings.

In an open letter, the Collective details how the riots make the costs of the COVID-19 lockdowns worse for them and their employees: