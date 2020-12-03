One Frustrated LA Business Puts Democratic COVID Hypocrisy on Display for All to See

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The phones inside Kitson Los Angeles were ringing off the hook when I entered the often celebrity-visited boutique shop. There was much abuzz about the new posters the owner recently placed on his windows and for good reason.

Fraser Ross, the founder of the business, put up the posters, blasting Democratic politicians for their hypocrisy over COVID-19 restrictions and celebrities over their hypocrisy with defund the police.

"A person can only take so much, you know?" said Jill Ishkanian, who was handling questions about the posters on behalf of Ross. "We should yank all their salaries, really. They don't want other people to work, go out, and earn a living. They're still earning their salaries...Did we pay for that dinner at French Laundry? I think we did."

Ishkanian was referring to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) violating the COVID-19 guidelines he had set for the rest of the state to follow. It's that instance of rank hypocrisy that earned Newsom a spot on Kitson's window.

Ishkanian said the final straw for Ross was Newsom's dinner at the restaurant and appearing to have been less than honest about the true nature of the gathering.

"I think it was that moment when [Ross] goes 'Wait, a second, hold up. We got to call these people out,'" Ishkanian explained, pointing to further examples of other Democratic politicians being caught disregarding their own warnings about the dangers of COVID-19.

"I demand a better table at the French Laundry Restaurant and I want to be seated inside with my 22 friends!" captions the picture of the governor. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) infamous visit to a San Francisco hair salon, while maskless and while the salon was closed to everyone else, is also on display.

Other people being put to shame at Kitson includes Dr. Anthony Facui, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), actress Alyssa Milano and model Chrissy Teigen.

Well worth taking a look.

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Ishkanian said many of their neighboring businesses have voiced quiet support for the posters but she guessed why they have not joined them is because they're scared of losing some of their high-profile clients.

"People are loving the fact someone is standing up to the tyrants," she said. "Enough's enough."