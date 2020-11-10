'F**k Biden': Portland Anarchists Vandalize Democratic Party Headquarters

Anarchists in Portland went on a rampage on Sunday by targeting the Multnomah County Democrats building and harassing Joe Biden supporters.

The Portland Police Bureau reported a group of people gathered in Laurelhurst Park and started to march north. When they arrived at the Multnomah County Democrats building, "Several members of the group began to tag the Multnomah County Democrats building with graffiti and broke out several of the building's windows. After engaging in criminal activity, the group quickly left the location and headed back southbound towards Laurelhurst Park."

Portland Police then arrived to make targeted arrests of the suspects who had engaged in the vandalism.

Windows were smashed out and "F**k Biden" was graffitied onto the building. "ACAB," which stands for All Cops Are B*stards," BLM, and the anarchist symbol were also spray painted on the building.

Three people were arrested by the PPB: