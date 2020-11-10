Joe Biden

'F**k Biden': Portland Anarchists Vandalize Democratic Party Headquarters

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
'F**k Biden': Portland Anarchists Vandalize Democratic Party Headquarters

Source: Portland Police Bureau

Anarchists in Portland went on a rampage on Sunday by targeting the Multnomah County Democrats building and harassing Joe Biden supporters.

The Portland Police Bureau reported a group of people gathered in Laurelhurst Park and started to march north. When they arrived at the Multnomah County Democrats building, "Several members of the group began to tag the Multnomah County Democrats building with graffiti and broke out several of the building's windows. After engaging in criminal activity, the group quickly left the location and headed back southbound towards Laurelhurst Park."

Portland Police then arrived to make targeted arrests of the suspects who had engaged in the vandalism.

Windows were smashed out and "F**k Biden" was graffitied onto the building. "ACAB," which stands for All Cops Are B*stards," BLM, and the anarchist symbol were also spray painted on the building.

Three people were arrested by the PPB:

  • 24-year-old James Walker Prettyman for Criminal Mischief II
  • 33-year-old Thomas Mollrocek for Criminal Mischief II and Escape III
  • 22-year-old Maximillian Jennings for Criminal Mischief I
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Fox News Hot Mic Moment That Has So Many Viewers Enraged
Leah Barkoukis
Ric Grenell Reacts as News Outlet Claims Buttigieg Will Be First Openly Gay Cabinet Member
Cortney O'Brien
Eva Longoria Canceled for Comments She Made About Minorities Who Showed Up for Biden
Cortney O'Brien
Biden: Let's Face It, Our 'Mandate' is Cooperation and Decency
Guy Benson
Biden's Lead in Arizona Shrinks
Leah Barkoukis
Did Tucker Carlson Take a Swipe at Other Fox News Hosts During Monologue on Voter Fraud Allegations?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular