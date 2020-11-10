Anderson Cooper Compares Trump's Election Contesting to African Dictator's Son 'Settling Scores'

President Trump and his reelection campaign continue to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying due to widespread voter fraud in some states an investigation must occur to ensure only legally casted ballots are counted.

According to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Trump wanting to have an investigation into voter fraud reminds him of African dictator Mobutu Sese Seko's son settling personal vendettas with a firearm as his father's rule was coming to an end.

"When he finally fled the country and the rebels were moving to take the capital, his son drove around in a pickup truck with a machine gun and settling scores with people he felt had not been supporting Mobutu," Cooper said on Tuesday.

Cooper then said people will continue to die from COVID-19 as the political world focuses on the legal challenges the Trump campaign has filed.

"Thankfully it has not come to that here but I can’t believe we are in this situation where a transfer of power is not — I can’t believe we are in this situation here," he continued. "It just seems so petty and I know it is about Georgia and I know it's about setting up grievance politics that will perhaps allow him to run in four years again and give him a T.V. career. We are in a pandemic and even if he doesn’t think Joe Biden is going to be a president, I don’t understand you would not allow the transition funds to be given to at least start that process so that if in fact, the courts decide as it seems they would that there is not enough evidence, this can continue and more people will die because of it."

Panelist David Axelrod said he shared Cooper's "feelings" about his uncertainty.



