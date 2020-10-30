CNN host Don Lemon told fellow host Chris Cuomo on Thursday he has had to cut pro-Trump people out of his life because "they are too far gone" in being supporters for President Trump.

Lemon and Cuomo were discussing how Trump was wrong in his approach to dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how his supporters refuse to believe in the "science."

"You know what the sad thing is? I will be honest with you. I have many people who I love in my life. You know, I come from a red state and lived in several red states. There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to this issue. Every single talking point that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this president, they repeat it and they’re blinded by it," Lemon said.

"Here is the thing, I had to get rid of them because they are too far gone. I try and I try and I try, they’ll say something really stupid and then I will show them the science and give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points. And all the while the state was a hot spot. If you look at the information that we put up last night, that came out yesterday, it showed you how the red states have now taken over where the blue states, where people came in because there are bigger cities and there’s more transmission, obviously where people are closer together. So now the red states are the problem," Lemon explained.

"I just had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you just have to let them go," he added, saying that he is approaching the problem as if they are "addicts" who "have to hit rock bottom" so they "have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives."

"And I don’t know if after this, I will ever be able to go back and be friends with those people because at a certain point you just say, ‘They’re too far gone and I’ve got to let them go.’ If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms. But I can’t do it anymore," Lemon said.



