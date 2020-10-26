Donald Trump

Joe Scarborough Accuses Trump of Wanting to Kill Journalists 'If He Could Get Away with It'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Scarborough Accuses Trump of Wanting to Kill Journalists 'If He Could Get Away with It'

Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday said President Trump would kill journalists and reporters in a similar manner to authoritarian strongmen around the world if he was able to do so without facing the consequences. 

Scarborough was criticizing Trump for his disapproval of the "60 Minutes" interview he conducted with Leslie Stahl, which ended early after a tense back and forth.

"Also, how fascinating that Donald Trump says it’s, quote, 'inappropriate' for Lesley Stahl to ask tough questions, inappropriate to say she is going to ask tough questions. He really did, and it’s just — it’s really fascinating at this point to look how much Donald Trump resembles an autocratic leader from eastern Europe, whether it’s Belarus or whether it’s Russia. Actually, though he kills journalists, Vladimir Putin on camera actually seems a little more willing to answer tough questions when they are asked of him. Donald Trump can’t even handle that. Of course, Donald Trump would kill reporters if he could get away with it," Scarborough claimed.

"I think even his strongest supporters would admit Trump would do whatever he could get away with. It’s unfortunate for him that he actually is in charge of the executive branch in a country with a Constitution that was written by James Madison and others who actually foresaw the rise of tyrants and figured out a pretty damn good effective way to hold them at bay," he continued.

In response to the interview, the White House released the full interview ahead of the edited version on CBS News.


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NYT Op-Ed: We May Need ‘International Intervention’ Because of Trump
Matt Vespa

Why Dem Senators Don't Want Pence Presiding Over Tonight's Vote
Cortney O'Brien
Must Watch: McConnell Schools Democrats on Consequences of Their Endless Escalations in Judicial Wars
Guy Benson
Republican Minnesota Senate Candidate Rushed to Surgery
Cortney O'Brien
Final Push: Here is President Trump's Latest Campaign Trail Schedule
Katie Pavlich
'Economic Death Sentence': Trump Slams Biden's Energy Plan in Pennsylvania
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular