Online Liberals Show Their Ignorance on the Issue of Immigration Again After Trump's Coyote Comment

President Trump sent Twitter liberals into a confused state during the final presidential debate between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden when he mentioned how coyotes are involved in human trafficking at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Children are brought here by coyotes”— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 23, 2020
When asked if he has a plan to reunite parents and children separated at the US-Mexico border Trump says “they are so well taken care of”
Biden says “it violates every notion of who we are as a nation”#Debates2020 https://t.co/8FlGMGJgcS pic.twitter.com/e5g3NA4dSO
People voiced their confusion as it appeared many believed Trump was referring to the animal and not the common terminology for people who smuggle illegal immigrants across the border.
Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord-----stop talking. #FinalDebate— Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020
Please explain “children are brought here by coyotes” to me? I’m certain that’s not literal…#Debates2020— Lexa Doig (@LexaDoig) October 23, 2020
Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life “Coyotes”— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 23, 2020
The level of xenophobia is sickening.
Tonight on blue checkmark twitter, they don’t know what coyotes are.— Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 23, 2020
(This isn’t even half of all I found ??) pic.twitter.com/Jsh57jSBb1
And here lies the issue with liberals who only know how to virtue signal: They do not know the basic facts about the issues of illegal immigration and the hardship migrants face when making the dangerous trek. Many only see immigrants and the Latino community as a whole, as a political weapon to bash Republicans with.
Anyone who has a basic understanding of the nature of the human trafficking situation at the U.S.-Mexico border understands "coyote" is the go-to phrase to describe people in the business. And they are not doing it out of the kindness of their heart. They charge large sums of money before the trip can even be made and are more than willing to leave people behind in the desert if they can not keep up or if they feel they are at risk of being caught by U.S. authorities themselves. More often than not, the coyotes are in the service of whatever drug cartel controls the region they are crossing over from.
This is not the first time their ignorance on the issue backfired. Recall in 2018 there was a big push from liberals and Democrats to post photographs of migrant kids in cages to highlight the "cruel" nature of the Trump administration. Except the only problem is the pictures they were posting were taken during the Obama administration because they were built while he was in office.
As I just came back from the U.S.-Mexico border in the El Paso Sector, even the claim from Democrats of the Trump administration not building any new wall where none existed before is not really true in practice. The previous "wall" was functionally useless in stopping illegal foot and vehicle crossings.
In regards to the 545 immigrant children who have been unable to be reunited with their parents, as moderator Kristin Welker asked, the Department of Homeland Security Chase Jennings said it doe not tell the whole story:
"DHS has taken every step to facilitate the reunification of these families where the parents wanted such reunification to occur. The simple fact is this: after contact has been made with the parents to reunite them with their children, many parents have refused. In the current litigation, for example, out of the parents of 485 children whom Plaintiffs’ counsel has been able to contact, they have yet to identify a single family that wants their child reunited with them in their country of origin. The result is that the children remain in the U.S. while the parents remain in their home country."