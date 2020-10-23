Online Liberals Show Their Ignorance on the Issue of Immigration Again After Trump's Coyote Comment

President Trump sent Twitter liberals into a confused state during the final presidential debate between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden when he mentioned how coyotes are involved in human trafficking at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Children are brought here by coyotes”



When asked if he has a plan to reunite parents and children separated at the US-Mexico border Trump says “they are so well taken care of”



Biden says “it violates every notion of who we are as a nation”#Debates2020 https://t.co/8FlGMGJgcS pic.twitter.com/e5g3NA4dSO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 23, 2020

People voiced their confusion as it appeared many believed Trump was referring to the animal and not the common terminology for people who smuggle illegal immigrants across the border.

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord-----stop talking. #FinalDebate — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

Please explain “children are brought here by coyotes” to me? I’m certain that’s not literal…#Debates2020 — Lexa Doig (@LexaDoig) October 23, 2020

Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life “Coyotes”



The level of xenophobia is sickening. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 23, 2020

Tonight on blue checkmark twitter, they don’t know what coyotes are.



(This isn’t even half of all I found ??) pic.twitter.com/Jsh57jSBb1 — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 23, 2020

And here lies the issue with liberals who only know how to virtue signal: They do not know the basic facts about the issues of illegal immigration and the hardship migrants face when making the dangerous trek. Many only see immigrants and the Latino community as a whole, as a political weapon to bash Republicans with.

Anyone who has a basic understanding of the nature of the human trafficking situation at the U.S.-Mexico border understands "coyote" is the go-to phrase to describe people in the business. And they are not doing it out of the kindness of their heart. They charge large sums of money before the trip can even be made and are more than willing to leave people behind in the desert if they can not keep up or if they feel they are at risk of being caught by U.S. authorities themselves. More often than not, the coyotes are in the service of whatever drug cartel controls the region they are crossing over from.

This is not the first time their ignorance on the issue backfired. Recall in 2018 there was a big push from liberals and Democrats to post photographs of migrant kids in cages to highlight the "cruel" nature of the Trump administration. Except the only problem is the pictures they were posting were taken during the Obama administration because they were built while he was in office.

As I just came back from the U.S.-Mexico border in the El Paso Sector, even the claim from Democrats of the Trump administration not building any new wall where none existed before is not really true in practice. The previous "wall" was functionally useless in stopping illegal foot and vehicle crossings.

In regards to the 545 immigrant children who have been unable to be reunited with their parents, as moderator Kristin Welker asked, the Department of Homeland Security Chase Jennings said it doe not tell the whole story: