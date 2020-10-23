Illegal Immigration

Online Liberals Show Their Ignorance on the Issue of Immigration Again After Trump's Coyote Comment

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 3:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Online Liberals Show Their Ignorance on the Issue of Immigration Again After Trump's Coyote Comment

Source: AP Photo/Christian Torrez

President Trump sent Twitter liberals into a confused state during the final presidential debate between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden when he mentioned how coyotes are involved in human trafficking at the U.S.-Mexico border.

People voiced their confusion as it appeared many believed Trump was referring to the animal and not the common terminology for people who smuggle illegal immigrants across the border.

And here lies the issue with liberals who only know how to virtue signal: They do not know the basic facts about the issues of illegal immigration and the hardship migrants face when making the dangerous trek. Many only see immigrants and the Latino community as a whole, as a political weapon to bash Republicans with. 

Anyone who has a basic understanding of the nature of the human trafficking situation at the U.S.-Mexico border understands "coyote" is the go-to phrase to describe people in the business. And they are not doing it out of the kindness of their heart. They charge large sums of money before the trip can even be made and are more than willing to leave people behind in the desert if they can not keep up or if they feel they are at risk of being caught by U.S. authorities themselves. More often than not, the coyotes are in the service of whatever drug cartel controls the region they are crossing over from.

This is not the first time their ignorance on the issue backfired. Recall in 2018 there was a big push from liberals and Democrats to post photographs of migrant kids in cages to highlight the "cruel" nature of the Trump administration. Except the only problem is the pictures they were posting were taken during the Obama administration because they were built while he was in office.

As I just came back from the U.S.-Mexico border in the El Paso Sector, even the claim from Democrats of the Trump administration not building any new wall where none existed before is not really true in practice. The previous "wall" was functionally useless in stopping illegal foot and vehicle crossings. 

In regards to the 545 immigrant children who have been unable to be reunited with their parents, as moderator Kristin Welker asked, the Department of Homeland Security Chase Jennings said it doe not tell the whole story:  

"DHS has taken every step to facilitate the reunification of these families where the parents wanted such reunification to occur. The simple fact is this: after contact has been made with the parents to reunite them with their children, many parents have refused. In the current litigation, for example, out of the parents of 485 children whom Plaintiffs’ counsel has been able to contact, they have yet to identify a single family that wants their child reunited with them in their country of origin. The result is that the children remain in the U.S. while the parents remain in their home country."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Destruction of America’s Energy Independence': John James Blasts Sen. Peters for Biden Comments on Oil
Reagan McCarthy
Damage Control: Biden Campaign Attempts to Backtrack on His Promise to Stop the Oil Industry
Ellie Bufkin
Bravo: In Blistering Statement, University President Rips Anti-Police Agitators Over Menacing 'Protests'
Guy Benson
Flashback: Biden Warned of 'Predators' During Passage of 1994 Crime Bill
Reagan McCarthy
Democratic Congressman Blows Up Joe Biden's Spot on the Oil Industry
Matt Vespa

BREAKING: Trump Announces Another Country Has Normalized Relations with Israel
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular