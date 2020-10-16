Fox News

Dan Bongino Gives a Critical Update on His Medical Diagnosis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 5:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino provided an update on his health after lumps were removed from his neck in a surgery a few weeks ago.

In a video posted on Friday, Bongino said the doctors confirmed he has cancer, specifically Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"But it is treatable, feel like I owe you an update. Gonna leave it there, nothing to be depressed about, there's a treatment plan. As I've always said, I mean it, everybody's got their obstacles. This is just another one for me and Paula," he said.

"I do have cancer and that is hard for me to say, but we'll be okay and I am optimistic. That's not some act I'm putting on for the show," Bongino continued. 

When talking about the tumor removed from his neck in September he explained his lipomas were often benign, but that changed after noticing a lump on his neck.

“I get lipomas —fatty tumors once in a while," Bongino said. "They’re benign, I’ve never had any issue with them at all and I noticed there was a lump on the left side of my neck about two weeks ago. I thought it was from grappling — I had gotten choked out a couple of times, I didn’t think any of it so I went to get an MRI thinking it was a lipoma and when I rolled out of the machine, there is nothing worse than having a radiologist look at ya and I said ‘It’s a lipoma, right?' And he said ‘no, it is not a lipoma.'”

