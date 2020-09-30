Joe Biden

Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyers Demands Biden Campaign Retract Their Claim He Is a White Supremacist

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyers Demands Biden Campaign Retract Their Claim He Is a White Supremacist

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse, one of the alleged shooters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are demanding Joe Biden's Democratic presidential campaign retract their claim that the 17-year-old is a white supremacist in a tweet sent on Wednesday.

The Biden campaign tweeted a video overlaid with the question from Fox News anchor Chris Wallace to President Trump to disavow white supremacists. As the video played, it included a picture of Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse's lawyers tweeted that the Biden campaign needs to make a public retraction:

"There is absolutely no evidence, not even a pinch, of this defamatory accusation that my client Kyle Rittenhouse is a 'white supremacist' — none. My client is a 17-year-old patriotic, dutiful American boy who came to 'help people,' that’s in his own words. These words and his Good Samaritan actions are on videos being shared all over social media from that night in Kenosha," said Marina Medvin, who is also a senior columnist for Townhall and is one of Rittenhouse's criminal defense lawyers.

"There is no evidence of him being a 'white supremacist.' This dangerous storyline was concocted by online trolls and then parroted by mindless politicians and pundits. The flagrant defamation needs to stop. They can retract and apologize, or they can deal with Lin Wood in court. It’s their choice," she continued. "As for the criminal charges, I am not going to address the issues of self-defense before trial. What I will say is this— there are countless lies being spread about Kyle Rittenhouse— lies about him crossing state lines into Wisconsin with a rifle and lies about him coming to Kenosha to shoot people — and these are absolutely false. The lies and propaganda need to stop."

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people during the height of the riots in Kenosha. Videos compiled from that night, including video taken by Townhall, shows Rittenhouse running away from Joesph Rosenbaum before being cornered in a car parking lot. An eyewitness said Rittenhouse fired after Rosenbaum lunged for his rifle.

Prior to the first shooting, Rosenbaum was seen being aggressive towards the group of armed civilians who were out protecting businesses from rioters. 

After shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse ran down the street and continued to be chased by people from the crowd. Rittenhouse tripped and fell down, prompting some in the crowd to attack him while he was on the ground. Anthony Huber attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard and was shot by Rittenhouse, killing him. Gaige Grosskreutz was then shot in the arm after appearing to point a handgun at Rittenhouse. 

Rittenhouse then got up and walked past the approaching police convoy and went back to Illinois, where he later turned himself in and is now facing murder charges. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Wait...Obama Was Allegedly Briefed On Clinton's Plot to Drum Up Trump-Russia Ties to Distract from Email Probe
Matt Vespa
Sen. Mike Lee Lights into Comey: 'I Trusted You'
Cortney O'Brien
James Comey on Obamagate: I Know Nothing
Matt Vespa
Frank Luntz's Surprising Discovery with Post-debate Focus Group of Undecided Voters
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Independents Don't Want Another Economic Shutdown. Biden Supports One.
Katie Pavlich
Commission on Presidential Debates: There Will Be Changes After Last Night's Wild Debate
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular