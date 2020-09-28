Biden Campaign Doubles Down After Joe Compared Trump to Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels

A top staffer for Joe Biden's campaign defended the Democratic presidential nominee comparing President Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

UNHINGED: Joe Biden compares President Trump to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels pic.twitter.com/GRYqN8UkTb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2020

"Vice president Biden said President Trump is, quote, sort of like Goebbels, comparing him to the Nazi propaganda minister. Does Biden stand by that comment and should we expect to see that kind of name-calling from him Tuesday? Invoking Nazis is quite a stretch," CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asked Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield.

"Look, his point was you cannot trust what comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth. That’s a tragedy. Donald Trump is the American president, you can’t trust what comes out of his mouth. What you're going to see from Biden on Tuesday night will be a different path, a different choice," Bedingfield said.

"If you are somebody looking at four years of Donald Trump and you're asking yourself do I feel safer, do I feel more secure than four years ago and the answer is no, you’re going to see an alternative in Joe Biden," Bedingfield continued. "He's going to be laying out his positive agenda and the comparison between the two, a president who cannot tell the truth and somebody in Biden who has told the truth his entire career, who has been a champion for working people. Again, I think that comparison going to be really, really self-evident on the stage."

Trump and Biden are set to face off in their first debate on Tuesday, with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace as moderator.



