Trump supporters and pro-life activists gathered outside the Supreme Court at the same time President Trump officially picked Judge Amy Comey Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away last Friday.

Students for Life held a rally at the steps with some anti-Trump protesters chanting, "My body, my choice!" Despite some detractors, the mood at the rally was joyous as pro-life activists believe Barrett could be the needed factor in overturning Roe v. Wade.

"One hundred years ago, women fought for the right to have a voice and a vote, and now, Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court represents a tremendous accomplishment for all of us who have worked to make our voices heard. She will be a judicial role model for the next generation, and our team will mobilize across the country for this qualified jurist who deserves to be heard," said SFLAction President Kristan Hawkins. "For too long, activist judges have used the U.S. Constitution as a blank check, to be filled in on behalf of their pet causes. Case in point: Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton that created from nothing a ‘right’ to abortion and wiped out all abortion laws nationwide."

The PICK is in and we couldn't be more excited! Amy Coney Barrett will be a judicial role model in the Supreme Court and a pro-life leader for years to come.#justice4life #confirmACB pic.twitter.com/XAn5cHZ3l6 — studentsforlife (@StudentsforLife) September 26, 2020

Some Trump supporters took a victory lap as CNN Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue started to give her report about Barrett's nomination. During the live segment, the crowd chanted, "CNN is fake news!"

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer cut away from de Vogue when it became clear she would be continued to be drowned out by the crowd.