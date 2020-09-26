Supreme Court

'Fake News!': Trump Supporters Crash CNN Segment After Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 8:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Fake News!': Trump Supporters Crash CNN Segment After Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett

Source: CNN/Screenshot

Trump supporters and pro-life activists gathered outside the Supreme Court at the same time President Trump officially picked Judge Amy Comey Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away last Friday.

Students for Life held a rally at the steps with some anti-Trump protesters chanting, "My body, my choice!" Despite some detractors, the mood at the rally was joyous as pro-life activists believe Barrett could be the needed factor in overturning Roe v. Wade.

"One hundred years ago, women fought for the right to have a voice and a vote, and now, Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court represents a tremendous accomplishment for all of us who have worked to make our voices heard. She will be a judicial role model for the next generation, and our team will mobilize across the country for this qualified jurist who deserves to be heard," said SFLAction President Kristan Hawkins. "For too long, activist judges have used the U.S. Constitution as a blank check, to be filled in on behalf of their pet causes. Case in point: Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton that created from nothing a ‘right’ to abortion and wiped out all abortion laws nationwide."

Some Trump supporters took a victory lap as CNN Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue started to give her report about Barrett's nomination. During the live segment, the crowd chanted, "CNN is fake news!"

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer cut away from de Vogue when it became clear she would be continued to be drowned out by the crowd.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WATCH: Biden is Ron Burgundy, Will Read Anything on a Teleprompter
Bronson Stocking
Liberal Tantrums Over Amy Coney Barrett Were Expected, With Rose Garden Decoration Being Very Triggering
Matt Vespa
Biden, Kamala Didn't Waste Any Time Attacking Trump's SCOTUS Nominee
Bronson Stocking
There's Another Bonus to Confirming Amy Coney Barrett...And CNN Actually Zeroed In On It
Matt Vespa

Liberal Tantrums Over Amy Coney Barrett Were Expected, With Rose Garden Decoration Being Very Triggering
Matt Vespa
Schumer Predicts Disaster After Trump Officially Nominates ACB
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular