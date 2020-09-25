Kentucky State Democrat Arrested In Louisville Charged with Rioting

Protests and some rioting continued in Louisville on Thursday after a grand jury charged Brett Hankison, a now-former Louisville Metro Police officer, with three counts of felony wanton endangerment, but not for the death of Breonna Taylor. Those arrested Thursday night for violating curfew and rioting included state Rep. Attica Scott (D).

Louisville Metro Police are accusing Scott, who authored a bill that bans no-knock warrants, of being part of the crowd that caused damage to property, including throwing a flare into a public library. Scott was arrested along with 23 others.

Broken glass and flare inside library on third pic.twitter.com/J8EeDvKBLQ — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) September 25, 2020

Lmpd have arrested Rep. Attica Scott, author of Breonna’s law pic.twitter.com/Gla14x8Es6 — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) September 25, 2020

.@LMPD is accusing @atticascott4ky of being part of a group that caused damage at multiple locations, including setting fire to the Louisville Public Library. — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 25, 2020

From an @LMPD spox: "Marchers progressed along the waterfront and through downtown, causing damage at various locations along the way – including TARC buses at Brook Street and tossing a flare into the Main Library breaking windows and attempting to start a fire."

24 arrested pic.twitter.com/82mTZ9Wclm — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) September 25, 2020

A lawyer for another individual who was arrested called the charges "outrageous" and said his client and the others were arrested while exercising their First Amendment rights. "Do you really think these women would participate in setting fire to a library?" he asked.

The crowd marched to a church to claim sanctuary to be exempt from the curfew. After gathering at the house of worship, some in the group then told all the white people and the media to leave or risk getting hurt.