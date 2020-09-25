Protest

Kentucky State Democrat Arrested In Louisville Charged with Rioting

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Protests and some rioting continued in Louisville on Thursday after a grand jury charged Brett Hankison, a now-former Louisville Metro Police officer, with three counts of felony wanton endangerment, but not for the death of Breonna Taylor. Those arrested Thursday night for violating curfew and rioting included state Rep. Attica Scott (D).

Louisville Metro Police are accusing Scott, who authored a bill that bans no-knock warrants, of being part of the crowd that caused damage to property, including throwing a flare into a public library. Scott was arrested along with 23 others.

A lawyer for another individual who was arrested called the charges "outrageous" and said his client and the others were arrested while exercising their First Amendment rights. "Do you really think these women would participate in setting fire to a library?" he asked.

The crowd marched to a church to claim sanctuary to be exempt from the curfew. After gathering at the house of worship, some in the group then told all the white people and the media to leave or risk getting hurt.

