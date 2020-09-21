Anti-Trump Protesters Attempt to Harass Lindsey Graham at His DC Home Over SCOTUS Vacancy

Protesters took to the streets early Monday morning in Washington, D.C. to gather outside of Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) residence so he could hear their anger at the president for wanting to fill the now-vacant Supreme Court seat.

With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Friday, it has invigorated an already fired up progressive base with their attention and energy now directed to prevent Senate Republicans from confirming whoever Trump nominates to replace Ginsburg.

Around 100 protesters marched to Graham's residence around 6:00 a.m. to provide a "wake up" call for Graham. Police prevented the protesters from being able to walk right up to the front door of the residence, but the crowd used bells, musical instruments, pots, and megaphones to blare loudly.

Flashlights were also pointed towards the windows of Graham's home.

Over 100 activists from @ShutDown_DC & @SunriseMvmtDC paying a visit to @LindseyGrahamSC’s house in Washington, DC this morning.



But he’s not answering the door! ¯\_(?)_/¯



We are #WideAwake & we’re not going to stop until we kick Trump out of office. #HonorHerWish pic.twitter.com/CnL3CijIEe — Collin Rees #DefundThePolice #DefendBlackLife (@collinrees) September 21, 2020

Activists Hold Early-Morning “Wake Up Lindsey Graham” Protest Outside Senator’s House https://t.co/gZnJmC8CMu — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 21, 2020

D.C. police informed the protesting crowd they were violating the city's ordinance on creating a public disturbance before 7:00 a.m. The officers said if protesters continued to demonstrate in the residential areas without a permit during the off-limit hours, they could be arrested.

PD explaining to organizers they cannot creat a disturbance directed at residents before 7am, after they have been protesting for 40 mins. pic.twitter.com/pWA86436Q4 — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) September 21, 2020

Why did it take PD 40 mins to tell protesters they were illegally creating a disturbance in front of @LindseyGrahamSC house? pic.twitter.com/cSdTQPCYws — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) September 21, 2020

It appears the crowd left Graham's house before police decided to arrest the protesters.

Update: A spokesman for Graham said he was not home at the time of the protests, adding, he "regrets the disturbance caused to his neighbors."