Anti-Trump Protesters Attempt to Harass Lindsey Graham at His DC Home Over SCOTUS Vacancy

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:40 AM
Anti-Trump Protesters Attempt to Harass Lindsey Graham at His DC Home Over SCOTUS Vacancy

Source: @collinrees/Twitter

Protesters took to the streets early Monday morning in Washington, D.C. to gather outside of Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) residence so he could hear their anger at the president for wanting to fill the now-vacant Supreme Court seat.

With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Friday, it has invigorated an already fired up progressive base with their attention and energy now directed to prevent Senate Republicans from confirming whoever Trump nominates to replace Ginsburg. 

Around 100 protesters marched to Graham's residence around 6:00 a.m. to provide a "wake up" call for Graham. Police prevented the protesters from being able to walk right up to the front door of the residence, but the crowd used bells, musical instruments, pots, and megaphones to blare loudly.

Flashlights were also pointed towards the windows of Graham's home. 

D.C. police informed the protesting crowd they were violating the city's ordinance on creating a public disturbance before 7:00 a.m. The officers said if protesters continued to demonstrate in the residential areas without a permit during the off-limit hours, they could be arrested.

It appears the crowd left Graham's house before police decided to arrest the protesters.

Update: A spokesman for Graham said he was not home at the time of the protests, adding, he "regrets the disturbance caused to his neighbors."

Most Popular