Anti-Trump White House 'Siege' Suffers Major First Day Setback

Julio Rosas
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 5:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The organizing groups behind the White House "siege" that is supposed to last until Election Day suffered a set back on the first day as they canceled the first event related to the protest. 

Minutes before the "General Assembly" was supposed to convene in Lafayette Square at noon, Twitter accounts announced the meeting was canceled due to the groups receiving "MANY threats of death and violence from Trump supporters and white nationalists."

Despite the setback, it appears the organizers still plan on conducting some form of protests, but it appears to be heavily scaled back from what was being originally advertised.

The "siege" was being advertised as a spiritual successor to the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011:

"It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action. Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C.


"We will lay siege to the White House. And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days. This is the #WhiteHouseSiege.


"A siege only works if it is sustained. We witnessed this — the multiplying power of a strategic occupation — nine years ago. You dig in, hold your ground, and the tension accumulates, amplifies, goes global."

