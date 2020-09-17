Anti-Trump White House 'Siege' Suffers Major First Day Setback

The organizing groups behind the White House "siege" that is supposed to last until Election Day suffered a set back on the first day as they canceled the first event related to the protest.

Minutes before the "General Assembly" was supposed to convene in Lafayette Square at noon, Twitter accounts announced the meeting was canceled due to the groups receiving "MANY threats of death and violence from Trump supporters and white nationalists."

NOTICE TO ALL PROTESTERS: After intensive talks and multiple considerations, we’ve decided to cancel the General Assembly scheduled for 12 noon in Lafayette Square. We received MANY threats of death and violence from Trump supporters and white nationalists. #Safety @Adbusters — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020

THE STATE OF OUR NATION: It is a dark day in the United States. Between the threat of violence from White Nationalists and Trump supporters, protesters have to face the threat of violence from police as well. This is NOT a free country. #Shame @Adbusters @OccupyWallStNYC — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020

THE THREAT OF VIOLENCE: Its very real for protesters in Trump’s America, the hypocrisy of his position leaves worlds to be desired. Good people are harassed and intimidated by thugs who care NOTHING for democracy or truth. #Shame #Fascism #WhiteNationalism @realDonaldTrump — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020

Despite the setback, it appears the organizers still plan on conducting some form of protests, but it appears to be heavily scaled back from what was being originally advertised.

We are still organizing to occupy and feed the homeless of Washington DC this evening. Currently in Lafayette Square standing with core group of peaceful warriors. Could use help feeding as many people as we can. $reoccupy on CashApp. #FoodNotHate #Service @Adbusters — DC General Assembly (@DCAssemble) September 17, 2020

They opened up the fence to Lafayette park!



No sign of the “White House Siege” protest planned for September 17th tho ?? pic.twitter.com/fy5hitrfud — Richie??McG?? (@RichieMcGinniss) September 17, 2020

The "siege" was being advertised as a spiritual successor to the Occupy Wall Street protests in 2011: