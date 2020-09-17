Meghan McCain Grills Brian Stelter on the Latest Controversies Plaguing CNN

"The View" host Meghan McCain put CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter in the hot seat during his appearance on Wednesday over the number of controversies that have surrounded the network.

McCain asked Stelter about how CNN host Chris Cuomo did not press his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), about his coronavirus policies, bringing an issue of conflict of interest, how CNN anchor Jake Tapper has been accused of interfering in a House race in Pennsylvania, and how CNN president Jeff Zucker gave Michael Cohen debate advice for then-candidate Trump during the 2016 election.

McCain said she had "serious problems" about Cuomo hosting a "re-occurring prime time comic routine with his brother." Cuomo did not ask his older brother about ordering COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes despite knowing elderly people are at higher risk of dying from the virus.

"With the criticism of CNN, do you believe that this is acceptable and don't you think there is enough fair criticism to go all the way around right now in just how news networks are run?" McCain asked.

Stelter said the stories McCain listed were "cherry-picked." He added the Zucker tapes Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been airing could be another example of Fox News having close ties to President Trump.

"Look I'm not a spokesperson for CNN, it's for me to comment on these tapes," Stelter continued. "Here's what I do think is sad though. I think it's sad that private conversations get leaked out, get distorted, and then become polarized and weaponized...I think the Trump age has ruined a lot of friendships. I think that's really sad and I hope we can start to rebuild."