President of College In Lancaster Tries to Raise Bail Money for Student Charged with Rioting

The president of Franklin & Marshall College posted on her Instagram to show her and the school's support for a student who was arrested during the riot that broke out in Lancaster, Pennsylvania after a police officer shot a knife-wielding suspect.

Barbara Altmann said, "We all mourn the loss of the life" of Ricardo Munoz. Police were called to his family's residence and before the officer was able to enter the home, body camera footage showed Munoz charging the officer with a knife. The officer at first ran away and then drew his firearm to shoot Munoz, killing him.

"As you are likely aware, F&M student Kat Patterson was arrested Sunday night at the protests. We have read the allegations against her, as reported in the LNP. We stand by our students’ constitutional right to protest. And affirm a presumption of innocence," Altmann continued. "Senior staff has been in close contact with the family and will continue to do so as we focus on her well-being. Thank you, students, for creating a GoFundMe page to assist Kat and her family; many of us in our community will be contributing."

Patterson was charged with: Arson, Institutional Vandalism, Riot, Failure to Disperse, Obstructing Highways and Other Public Passages, Disorderly Conduct, and Defiant Trespass.

Her bail, along with the others who were arrested during the riot, was set at $1 million.

The riot where Patterson was arrested at saw a mob destroying property and attacking officers with projectiles, and police using tear gas to disperse the crowd. The officers then made targeted arrests of who they said were the instigators for the evening's violence.