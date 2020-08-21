Gov. Cuomo Says Trump Attacking Mail-In Voting Is a 'Set Up' Because He's 'Anticipating Losing'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told MSNBC on Friday he suspects the reason for President Trump expressing concern about states heavily relying on universal mail-in ballots for the upcoming election is because the president thinks he'll lose.

Trump and Republicans have raised the problems that universal mail-in ballots pose with fraud and the inability of the United States Postal Service to handle such an influx of mail-in ballots. They also make it a point to differentiate between absentee ballots and universal mail-in ballots.