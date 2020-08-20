Rachel Maddow Fawns Over Obama's DNC Speech: He 'Slayed' and 'Scared Me'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was left starstruck and a little terrified after former President Barack Obama's speech during the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Obama heavily criticized President Trump during his speech on Wednesday, saying he was unfit for the Oval Office and does not even try to govern the United States.

"I mean us as American consumers and citizens who had a good number of Barack Obama speeches to watch over eight years of his presidency. You think you know somebody, and then tonight someone and something altogether different," anchor Brian Williams said.

Maddow, who is from the part of California that Sen. Kamala Harris is from, said she "really thought she was going to win the presidential primary this year. I was completely wrong." She praised Harris's speech where she accepted to be the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

"President Obama’s speech tonight slayed me. I'm sure people will have different opinions about it because it's a different kind of thing from him. His warnings that we could potentially be at the end of American democracy scared me, and I found upsetting and hard to watch. But it’s powerful. Powerful stuff," she added.

"First of all, I’d just like to cosign everything that Rachel Maddow just said because I agree," host Joy Reid said.

As Obama gave his speech, Trump signaled he was watching by sending out two tweets:

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020



