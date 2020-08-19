CNN Contributors Give This Ridiculous Defense for Bill Clinton Speaking at the DNC Post-#MeToo

CNN contributors Van Jones and Jennifer Granholm defended the Democrats allowing former President Bill Clinton having a primetime speaking slot during the second day of the Democratic National Convention after fellow contributor Scott Jennings asked how liberals can justify it post-#MeToo.

"I’m dumbfounded by this — how is it that Bill Clinton has not been canceled by the Democratic — how has he survived all of these waves of cancelation when he’s been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years?" Jennings asked on Tuesday.

"We believe in redemption brother," Jones replied.

"We talked about the use of character to try to say Donald Trump is a man of low character, Biden is — that’s fine. He’s fair game on that, that's totally fine. So you’re going to say that in one breath and then say, 'Character matters. Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Clinton!' Does this make sense to anyone? If you want Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, having Bill Clinton talk about character and not having drama in the Oval Office," Jennings continued to ask.

"How far back are we going to relitigate this? This has already been asked and answered decades ago," Granholm said. "The point is that Bill Clinton is excellent at explaining stuff, especially the things that matter to everyday people. Bill Clinton’s administration was an incredible job creator."

Twitter users criticized Granholm's response considering she was much harsher to then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought up against him.

