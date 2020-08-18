Donald Trump

Photojournalist Writes Twitter Thread That Devastates Liberals' Latest USPS Conspiracy Theory

 Julio Rosas
Aug 18, 2020
Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

Photojournalist Gary He wrote a Twitter thread on Monday that takes apart the latest conspiracy theory from liberals and Democrats saying President Trump's administration is actively working to remove the United States Postal Service's mailboxes to suppress mail-in ballots.

He pointed to a tweet that had gone viral, showing a large pile of mailboxes with the caption, "Photo taken in Wisconsin. This is happening right before our eyes. They are sabotaging USPS to sabotage vote by mail. This is massive voter suppression and part of their plan to steal the election."

The tweet was sent by Thomas Kennedy, a liberal activist.

"Problem is, they have been there for years: Hartford Finishing Inc. powder coats and refurbishes the old mailboxes," He wrote. "When I called up Hartford Finishing, Inc., a woman on the phone confirmed that they have a government contract for the mailbox refurbishing and that they 'get them from all over and make them look good again.'"

He also criticized Reuters' photojournalists for not providing enough background on the pile of mailboxes, "When it's later revealed that it was just a place where mailboxes get refurbished, trust in news organizations is further eroded."

Politifact rated the tweet and accompanying caption, which has spread to Facebook and Reddit, as false, saying, "The picture is from Wisconsin, taken at a Hartford company, but it’s not proof of anything nefarious."

