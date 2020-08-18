NBC and MSNBC's 'Non-Partisan' Voter Campaign Ad Filled with Networks' Most Partisan Talent

MSNBC and NBC have released a new get-out-the-vote campaign that features some of the networks' top talent where they encourage citizens to come up with a plan to vote in the upcoming election.
According to NBC's Chief Marketing Officer Aaron Taylor, the network wanted to have a non-partisan campaign to tell people ways they can vote in these hectic times.
"We wanted to, in a non-partisan way, inform and educate viewers and let them know that they need a game plan if they're going to be able to vote safely and if they're going to be able to vote in time so that their votes are counted," Taylor told AdWeek. "Instead of just trying to figure out what our 'Rock the Vote' was, we had the opportunity to provide a service."
While the campaign features on-air anchors such Lester Holt and Willie Geist, the networks enlisted the help of MSNBC's hyper-partisan and left-leaning commentators, such as Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, and Lawrence O'Donnell.
Brzezinski recently went on a rage-fueled rant against President Trump, while Maddow marveled how "None of us breathed for 18 minutes" during former First Lady Michelle Obama's keynote speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
"None of us breathed for 18 minutes." --Rachel Maddow on Michelle Obama speech— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 18, 2020
The website the ad directs viewers to is a guide that provides information about deadlines for voter registration for all fifty states, whether a photo ID is required, and how to apply for a mail-in ballot.