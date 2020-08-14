Mika Brzezinski Went On Rage-Fueled Rants Against Trump This Morning

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski went on multiple rants against President Trump during "Morning Joe" on Friday, going after Trump on a wide range of issues that date back to his first days in office.

In a video compilation from Grabien, Brzezinski mentions his scandals with Russia, Stormy Daniels, his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and immigration policies.

"There’s clear disdain that I have for this president, but look at the facts. Look at how he’s worn us down from his paid off porn star to Russia lies to racism in Charlottesville, racism across the board, children in cages — I mean, lie after lie after lie, conspiracy theories," Brzezinski said. "Our country right now is really at a breaking point if we don’t find a way to hold this president accountable with his attempts to undermine the Post Office and also his apparent negligence, perhaps purposeful, on saving the American peoples’ lives in this pandemic."

Brzezinski begged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to "Wake up! Wake up and smell the coffee. Don’t you see what’s — you want to hold on to the Senate? You’re going to have nothing at the rate you’re going, at the rate you’re letting him go."

"I ask for you to appeal to members of his administration, those who still have a brain, those who aren’t somehow brainwashed by the cult leader or those who aren’t such stooges and so interested in their own special interests and the money they might make somehow that they could care for one second about this country," she continued.

"How stupid can you be at this point if you follow this president?!" Brzezinski added.



