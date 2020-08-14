Washington D.C.

WATCH: Black Man Stands Up for the DC Police During BLM Protest

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 11:15 AM
WATCH: Black Man Stands Up for the DC Police During BLM Protest

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Black Lives Matter protesters and rioters marched through the Adams Morgan and DuPont Circle neighborhoods and caused some mayhem on Thursday evening, prompting some to voice their unhappiness at the scene they caused.

In addition to smashing items, some in the crowd pulled sidewalk objects out into the street and set a few fires.

D.C. police response was swift after unlawful actions were taken. They kettled a majority of those in the crowd and arrested them. To keep agitators away from the scene, D.C. police set up a perimeter around sections of 18th Street. When a police van, filled with those who were arrested, tried to leave, agitators tried to block the road, forcing the police officers to push them away.

One black bystander voiced his support for the police because he said they are the only ones who are willing to risk their lives to save others. He debated the BLM protesters before leaving. A black woman became frustrated because she was unable to get to her husband since he was at a building within the perimeter. She told some protesters that defunding the police was a bad idea and that the protesters' actions were doing more harm than good.

