MSNBC Contributor: Trump 'Attacking' the Postal Service Is an Attack on Veterans, Women, the Disabled

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 5:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said on Thursday President Trump "diminishing" the U.S. Postal service is a direct attack on veterans and disabled people who rely on its service to help them with their needs.

As states are working to accommodate the large number of ballots to be cast via the postal service because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has stated multiple times his suspicions of the integrity of the upcoming election if ballots are universally sent out with little oversight.

"I got to tell you; I got a new car. I've been waiting for this new license plate to show up. This slow down mail is a real thing. People are not getting checks, not getting resources...When the president is attacking the postal service, he's attacking veterans, he's attacking women, he's attacking the disabled," Johnson said.

"There's a story that came out in Vice today that 19, 19 mail sorting machines have been taken out of five processing centers across America as a new and unexplained policy that will slow down the ability to sort mail on top of cutting back on overtime. This is nothing but a naked power grab by this president to make sure he can't be voted out of office. It's terrifying," he added.


