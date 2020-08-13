MSNBC Contributor: Trump 'Attacking' the Postal Service Is an Attack on Veterans, Women, the Disabled

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said on Thursday President Trump "diminishing" the U.S. Postal service is a direct attack on veterans and disabled people who rely on its service to help them with their needs.

As states are working to accommodate the large number of ballots to be cast via the postal service because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has stated multiple times his suspicions of the integrity of the upcoming election if ballots are universally sent out with little oversight.