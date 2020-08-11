Department of Homeland Security

DHS Secretary Provides a 'Reality Check' to the Media After Blaming Federal Officers for Portland Riots

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 5:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
DHS Secretary Provides a 'Reality Check' to the Media After Blaming Federal Officers for Portland Riots

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, gave a "reality check" to the mainstream media after they blamed the federal officers for the violence in Portland after they were sent to protect the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse from rioters.

In the weeks since Oregon State Police took over the security for the courthouse, rioters have moved on and began to once again attack different Portland Police Bureau buildings in the city.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Wolf posted screenshots of different articles that blamed federal officers for the riots and highlights how he PPB has had to declare riots and unlawful assemblies almost every day since the agreement between DHS and the Oregon state government.

The articles were published by The Washington Post, TIME, and the Associated Press.

On one night, black bloc rioters assaulted and harassed two elderly women who tried to stop them from attacking a PPB building.

Indeed, when I was on the ground in Portland prior to the agreement being made, I saw how the Federal Protective Service warned the rioters to stop their destructive criminal acts multiple times. When it became clear the rioters would not leave on their own, that's when the federal officers had to come out to push people away from the fence and put out the fires that had been started.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Biden Selects His Running Mate
Reagan McCarthy

The 'Silent Majority' Is Roaring for Trump, But the Media Ignores Them Completely
Ellie Bufkin

LIVE: President Trump Holds News Conference After Biden Announces VP Pick
Townhall.com Staff
'Proof That Joe Biden Is an Empty Shell': Trump Campaign Reacts to Harris as VP Pick
Ellie Bufkin
Women's Groups Rewrite History Ahead of Biden's VP Announcement
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CNN Reporter's Mind-Numbingly Stupid Reason for Why Trump Picked Gettysburg As Possible Convention Speech Site
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular