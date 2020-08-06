The 14-Step Plan to Prevent Cities from Devolving Into Riot-Fueled Nightmares: Report

In a new report published on Thursday, the Heritage Foundation has detailed the 14 steps necessary for local, state, and federal governments to safeguard their communities against endless cycles of rioting.

"This issue is bigger than protecting federal buildings and the federal personnel guarding those buildings. Government officials, the private sector, civil society, and the media should implement plans to protect citizens and property, prosecute criminals at the state and federal level, and communicate the truth about who the perpetrators are, what they are actually doing, and why it is a threat to democracy," the Heritage Foundation stated.

The main cause for concern comes from Portland, Oregon as the city has witnessed more than 60 days of protests and rioting in the aftermath of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis Police custody. Minneapolis was the first city to see looting and rioting in the immediate aftermath of Floyd's death.

Up until recently, the rioting in Portland was focused on the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in the downtown area as rioters targeted the building and extra federal officers were deployed to protect federal property. After an agreement was reached between the Department of Homeland Security and the Oregon state government, where Oregon State Police would be the main force protecting the courthouse, rioters have turned their sights on various precincts of the Portland Police Bureau.

Better view. Cops moving in now. pic.twitter.com/rEGhRLmqD3 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 6, 2020

"It is the poor, including minorities, who are most often affected by such riots. State and local governments can assist in repair-and-recovery efforts by removing as much red tape as possible for business and homeowners to quickly rebuild and resume normalcy," the conservative think tank goes on to say.

In order to regain control of cities, the Heritage Foundation recommends the following: